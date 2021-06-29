Russia Begins Construction of Kudankulam NPP Unit 5 in India - Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Construction of nuclear power unit 5 of the Kudankulam NPP in southern India kicked off on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said.

The Kudankulam NPP is being constructed by Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

"1st pour of concrete at the construction site of the 5th nuclear reactor of Kudankulam NPP, happened today, is one of significant moments in the Russian-Indian nuclear energy cooperation. It demonstrates our firm devotion to achieve success in all bilateral undertakings," Kudashev wrote on Twitter.

The plant's first unit was connected to the national electricity grid in 2013 and eventually handed over to the Indian side for operation in April 2017.

The second unit was connected in 2016. The third and the fourth units are currently under construction and are planned to be built by 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In December 2014, Russia and India agreed to build at least 12 units for India's nuclear power plants, including at least four at Kudankulam NPP. The sides agreed to build reactors 5 and 6 in 2017.

Reactor 5 is expected to be ready for commissioning in late 2026, while reactor 6 is due to become operational by September 2027.