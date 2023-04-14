UrduPoint.com

Russia Begins Development Of Its First All-Electric Aircraft Engine - Engineering Bureau

Published April 14, 2023

Russia Begins Development of Its First All-Electric Aircraft Engine - Engineering Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The development of the first all-electric aircraft engine for use in passenger planes and heavy unmanned aerial vehicles has begun in Russia, Russian aviation engineering bureau Ecolibri has told Sputnik.

"The EM-01 electric engine, being developed by Ecolibri, is a prototype of the first of the new generation family of aircraft engines. Engines of this type are planned to be used both for the development of electric passenger planes, including vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and unmanned equipment. Moreover, we believe that this set of technologies may further be in demand in the automotive and shipbuilding industries," Alexey Rogozin, the chairman of the scientific and technical council of Ecolibri, said.

According to Ecolibri specialists, the engine is planned to be certified in accordance with the requirements of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency and international aviation regulations. The main feature of the EM-01 engine is an electric drive unit with a gearless transmission, which will increase the engine's performance, reliability, and lifespan.

Ecolibri added that the engine's output will be in a range from 10 to 200 kilowatt-hours to ensure efficient and safe transportation of oversized cargo and passengers.

