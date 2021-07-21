Russia Begins Drills With Use of Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia's Strategic Missile Forces have started a military exercise in the western Ivanovo Region with the use of RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile complexes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The drills began in the Teykovsky missile unit with the deployment of the Yars mobile ground missile systems to the combat patrol routes in the Ivanovo Region.

During the exercises, the strategic missile troops will train to march up to 100 kilometers [62 miles] and to disperse the machines with the change of their field positions, engineer equipment, camouflage security and combat outposts," the statement read.

RS-24 Yars is a modification of the RT-2PM2 Topol-M missile complex first tested in 2007. It features multiple reentry vehicles equipped with independently targetable warheads.