Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia and Belarus launched joint military drills Thursday that had raised concerns in Western countries with fears that Moscow is plotting a major escalation in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that the exercises scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus had begun and would centre around "suppressing and repelling external aggression".