UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Begins Procedures To Leave Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:29 PM

Russia Begins Procedures to Leave Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Russia is launching procedures for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, the foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia is launching procedures for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"As no progress is made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning in the new conditions, the Russian Foreign Ministry is authorized to announce the beginning of domestic procedures for withdrawing the Russian Federation from the Open Skies Treaty.

When the procedures are completed, a notification will be sent to depositories," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Progress From

Recent Stories

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

58 seconds ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

4 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

12 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

46 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

14 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.