Russia Begins Procedures to Leave Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia is launching procedures for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"As no progress is made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning in the new conditions, the Russian Foreign Ministry is authorized to announce the beginning of domestic procedures for withdrawing the Russian Federation from the Open Skies Treaty.

When the procedures are completed, a notification will be sent to depositories," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.