Russia Begins Production of S-400 Air Defense Systems for India - Manturov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia has begun production of S-400 air defense missile systems for India, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The Almaz-Antey concern has begun manufacturing the S-400 systems for India, and Russia will deliver the S-400s to India within the timeframe stipulated by the contract.

In general, all commitments undertaken by the parties, including the payment, are being fulfilled in full," Manturov said.

The minister added that a training center for S-400 operators is being set up in India.

Moscow and New Delhi signed in 2018 a contract for deliveries of five S-400 regiments to India, worth over $5 billion.

Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in November last year that Russia will complete the deliveries in 2025.