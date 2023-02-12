Russia Begins Tests of Aircraft-Type Drones to Meet Army Needs in Ukraine - Authorities

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia have launched tests of aircraft-type drones with vertical takeoff, intended for the Russian army's needs during the military operation in Ukraine, in Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Sunday.

"Test flights of a new drone have begun.

Primorsky Territory's engineers have created an aircraft-type UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) with vertical takeoff. Such mechanism significantly expands the device's capabilities," the governor said on Telegram.

In late January, regional authorities announced that mass production of drones for the needs of the special operation had begun in Primorsky Territory. Each drone, which weighs 1.5 kilograms (3 Pounds), has a mechanism for dropping cargo at the enemy's deployment site. Manufacturers are ready to produce up to 30 such units per month, the authorities specified.