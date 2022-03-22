Russia Behaving Responsibly in Regard to Nuclear Weapons, Not Escalating - Senior Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia shows the utmost responsibility while dealing with the issue of nuclear weapons and does not escalate the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"I think that everything that has been said on this subject, and everything that has been made public on our part, confirms the obvious thing: the question of the hypothetical use of military nuclear potential is completely confined to the relevant provisions of the Russian military doctrine and the relevant provisions of the foundations of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence.

We have an extremely responsible approach to this issue. We never escalate anything," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.