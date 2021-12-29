Russia, Belarus Achieved Significant Progress in Union State Development in 2021 - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia and Belarus made a significant progress in the development of the Union State in 2021, specifically in integration in finance, tax and customs legislation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today there is an opportunity to calmly, slowly talk about bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus based on the results of the construction of the Union State.

Indeed, this year we have made a significant step forward in coordinating positions in the main areas, 28 programs for the development of the Union State have been adopted," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"Moreover, these are key things that may be invisible at first glance, but are essential from the point of view of building modern integration processes for both states. This is finance, this is taxes, fiscal, customs legislation," Putin added.