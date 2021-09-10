UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Agree All 28 Roadmaps for Union State - Putin After Talks With Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia and Belarus have agreed 28 roadmaps of the Union State, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I would like to note with satisfaction that all 28 programs have been agreed," Putin said.

On Friday, it is intended to approve them at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State and then they should be approved by the Supreme State Council of the Union State before 2022, he said.

Russia and Belarus agreed to create a unified macroeconomic policy, integrate payment systems and harmonize monetary policy, he noted.

Putin said that the documents agreed by the countries deal with the integration of Currency systems, the principles of levying indirect taxes, and the fight against terrorism.

By December 1, 2023, a document will be signed on the creation of a unified gas market for Russia and Belarus, Putin said.

In addition, it is envisaged to conclude an agreement on the unification of oil and oil products markets, as well as an agreement on a single electricity market, he said.

Russia and Belarus will develop common approaches to labor legislation, social insurance and pensions, Putin also said.

