Russia, Belarus Agree On Draft Memorandum On Biological Safety - Foreign Ministry

Published May 25, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russia and Belarus agreed on Tuesday on a draft memorandum of understanding on biological safety, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Specific directions of further Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the field of biosafety were discussed. In order to optimize and improve the effectiveness of the corresponding interaction, the parties agreed on a draft bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biological safety," the ministry said in a press release.

The meeting confirmed the need for further close coordination and constructive interaction of Russia and Belarus both in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Russian-Belarusian consultations were held in Moscow in an interdepartmental format on issues of ensuring biological safety.

In early May, Russian investigators said they had identified persons involved in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, including representatives of the US defense ministry and companies. The funding for project is estimated to be over $224 million, according to Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee.

