Russia, Belarus Agreed on Joint Steps Amid Economic Sanctions - Prime Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is impeded by destructive actions by certain Western nations, therefore the countries have agreed on joint steps amid economic sanctions imposed on them, according to a joint statement of the two countries' prime ministers.

Earlier on Friday, 28 integration programs were approved in Minsk.

"The heads of government note that the positive development of the Union State, the strengthening of national economies and the solution of vital social tasks ... is hindered by destructive actions by a number of Western states and structures that run counter to the international law. In this context, joint actions amid illegal economic sanctions on the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus were coordinated," the statement, released by the Russian cabinet, read.