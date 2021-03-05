Russia, Belarus Agreed to Create 3 Joint Military Training Centers - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia and Belarus have agreed to create three combat training centers for joint training of servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"During a meeting on March 5 in Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Gen.

of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Viktor Khrenin agreed to establish three combat training centers for joint training of servicemen of the armies of both countries," the statement says.

Two centers will be located in Russia, in Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad regions, and one in the Grodno region of Belarus.