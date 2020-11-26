UrduPoint.com
Russia, Belarus Aware Of West's Hostile Attempts To Influence Internal Situation - Sergey Lavrov

Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

Moscow and Minsk can see through West's hostile attempts to influence the internal situation in both Russia and Belarus, however there are tools for self-defense, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

"Of course, we talked about the relations that are developing between our countries and the West, the Euro-Atlantic union, NATO, the EU and the United States. To be blunt, we see the hostility toward both Russia and Belarus. We see attempts to actively influence the internal processes in our countries, and, as a matter of fact, Western leaders do not conceal this very much," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, Minsk and Moscow relate calmly to these hostile as there are tools for self-defense.

"Documents on the promotion of democracy are being adopted. There is already such a document on Russia, and the same document has recently been submitted to the US Congress on Belarus. So, we take it calmly, we have the Union State, we have something to defend ourselves, defend our independence. And this is a common position of our presidents and our governments," Lavrov added.

Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Wednesday to participate in a joint meeting of Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries' board.

