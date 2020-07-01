Russia-Belarus Border May Reopen This Summer, Health Authorities Must Decide - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Restrictions on movement between Russia and Belarus imposed because of the pandemic may be lifted this summer, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said in an online interview with reporters.

Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said earlier that traveling between the two countries, which otherwise share an open border, will be possible as of late July or early August.

"Of course, we believe that Ambassador Vladimir Ilyich Semashko may not have been mistaken, but even if we were, we will believe that movement without restrictions across the non-existent Russian-Belarusian border of friendship will resume as soon as possible. But I believe that it will, of course in the summer, this summer," he said.

At the same time, the ambassador emphasized that the diplomats of both countries should not involuntarily exert pressure on this issue on the chief state sanitary doctor of Belarus and the Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebonadzor, who head the coronavirus response efforts in their respective countries.

"In fact, I am convinced that epidemiologists and sanitary doctors should determine the information that will be used as the basis for introducing exemptions so that moving across the border is more comfortable for people," he said.

The border between the two countries was shut on March 16, just as the outbreak was taking off in Europe.