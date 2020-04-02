UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Can Find Optimal Solutions To Any Difficulties - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

Russia, Belarus Can Find Optimal Solutions to Any Difficulties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Day of the Unity of the Russian and Belarusian Peoples, and expressed certainty that Minsk and Moscow had enough experience working together to find solutions to even the most difficult issues, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Day of the Unity of the Russian and Belarusian Peoples, and expressed certainty that Minsk and Moscow had enough experience working together to find solutions to even the most difficult issues, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin expressed certainty that the experience of working together can help find optimal solutions to even the most difficult issues on the road to union-building," Putin's telegram read.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Road Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

SHC commutes death of main accused to seven-year l ..

2 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis who have an ongo ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea's consumer prices rise 1 pct on-year in M ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) deposits over Rs8 lak ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Railways Company Says Stopped Infrastructu ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 2,524

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.