Russia, Belarus Can Find Optimal Solutions to Any Difficulties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Day of the Unity of the Russian and Belarusian Peoples, and expressed certainty that Minsk and Moscow had enough experience working together to find solutions to even the most difficult issues, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin expressed certainty that the experience of working together can help find optimal solutions to even the most difficult issues on the road to union-building," Putin's telegram read.