MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Citizens of Belarus and Russia, under the leadership of an employee of the special services of Ukraine, planned terrorist attacks in Belarusian city of Grodno, including the Consulate General of Russia, Belarusian state news channel ONT reported on Tuesday.

The news channel reported that, according to the Russian and Belarusian special services, Vyacheslav Rozum, an employee of main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, was in charge of the planned attacks and recruitment of agents.