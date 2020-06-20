Russia, Belarus Committed to Keeping Open Skies Treaty - Lavrov

Russia and Belarus are committed to keeping Open Skies Treaty despite the US announced withdrawal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei

US President Donald Trump said in May that Washington was quitting the treaty that allows parties to hold observation flights over other countries.

"We exchanged views on strategic stability and arms control. The announced withdrawal of the United States from the Treaty on Open Skies was negatively assessed. We agree that, along with Washington's destruction of the INF Treaty this step is detrimental to global security and the arms control arrangements," Lavrov said.

Russia and Belarus are interested in "equal dialogue without ultimatums," Lavrov said.

"We agreed to cooperate closely on the subject of the Open Skies treaty considering that the security of the Union State is a priority. Based on this, we will work at the Extraordinary Conference of the member states to the Open Skies Treaty scheduled for July 6," the Russian foreign minister added.

The US cited Russia's lack of compliance, but Russia has repeatedly refuted US accusations of breaching the treaty.