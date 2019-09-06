Russia, Belarus Complete Work on Action Program for Integration - Russian Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Belarus have completed work on the action program for their integration, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday

"We want to tell everyone that we have completed work on the action program for implementing the 1999 union agreement [Treaty on Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus] with the attached list of road maps.

But this work, which has resulted in initialed documents, does not end, it only begins," Medvedev said after talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Rumas.