Russia, Belarus Conduct Successful Work in Various Areas - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia and Belarus are conducting successful work in various areas, including the economy and the security, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Wednesday.

"I must say that a lot has been done as a result of our joint work in all areas. Tomorrow, I repeat, we will discuss all this.

This concerns our interaction in the international arena, this concerns jointly solving issues of ensuring the security of our states. We are especially pleased to note the results of our work in the field of economics," Putin said.

Putin also said that he listened to Lukashenko's recent address to lawmakers and is ready to discuss it.

In Turn, Lukashenko said that 28 integration programs "have been completed by almost 80%."

Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. The president plan to attend the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State on Thursday.