Russia, Belarus Consider Potential Situations Requiring Involvement of Entire Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia and Belarus are considering situations where they will have to involve the entire military potential of the two countries to secure the Union State, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"Such a situation may arise when the forces and means of the Regional Group will not be enough to guarantee the security of the Union State, and we must be ready to strengthen it. Together with the Belarusian side, an understanding was reached that for common defense it will be necessary to involve the entire potential of the state's military organization," Fomin told foreign military diplomats during a briefing.

According to Fomin Russia plans to involve some units for the Eastern Military District in drills for the Union State response forces in Belarus next month.

The ministry also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, agreed on unscheduled tests of the Union State response forces back in December.