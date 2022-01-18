UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Consider Potential Situations Requiring Involvement Of Entire Military

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Russia, Belarus Consider Potential Situations Requiring Involvement of Entire Military

Russia and Belarus are considering situations where they will have to involve the entire military potential of the two countries to secure the Union State, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia and Belarus are considering situations where they will have to involve the entire military potential of the two countries to secure the Union State, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"Such a situation may arise when the forces and means of the Regional Group will not be enough to guarantee the security of the Union State, and we must be ready to strengthen it. Together with the Belarusian side, an understanding was reached that for common defense it will be necessary to involve the entire potential of the state's military organization," Fomin told foreign military diplomats during a briefing.

According to Fomin Russia plans to involve some units for the Eastern Military District in drills for the Union State response forces in Belarus next month.

The ministry also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, agreed on unscheduled tests of the Union State response forces back in December.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus May December

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

19 minutes ago
 realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest ..

Realme Number Series Smartphones among the Fastest to Reach 40M Shipments Global ..

35 minutes ago
 Biggest welfare 'Ehsaas' program's scope to be fur ..

Biggest welfare 'Ehsaas' program's scope to be further expand: Spokesperson Muza ..

45 seconds ago
 LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitr ..

LCIA rules in favour of the PCB in multiple arbitrations against Techfront and B ..

38 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 31,252 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 31,252 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

46 seconds ago
 PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National ..

PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National Security Policy: Senate told

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.