Russia, Belarus Continue Talks on $600Mln Loan for Minsk - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia and Belarus continue talks on the Minsk-requested $600 million loan, taking into account the previously provided funds, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We are certainly monitoring this information. Contacts with the Belarusian side continue.

We can't say anything about loans talks with the Chinese side, this is the sovereign right of our Belarusian comrades," Peskov said.

"As for contacts with Moscow, they will continue, it's just a matter of discussing mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial modalities of such a loan, of course, taking into account the volume of previously provided credit lines," he said when asked if Moscow was following Minsk's statements that Belarus no longer counted on loans from Russia and was in talks with China.