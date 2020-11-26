UrduPoint.com
Russia-Belarus Council Of Ministers Unlikely To Meet This Year - Belarusian Prime Minister

The council of ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is unlikely to convene this year because of the coronavirus, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The council of ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is unlikely to convene this year because of the coronavirus, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Thursday.

"This year, because of the situation with the coronavirus, the council of ministers of the union state will, most likely, be unable to meet," Golovchenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

