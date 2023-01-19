UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Defense Ministers Discuss Strategic Deterrence Measures - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Russia, Belarus Defense Ministers Discuss Strategic Deterrence Measures - Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin discussed by phone strategic deterrence measures and the preparation of a regional grouping of troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin discussed by phone strategic deterrence measures and the preparation of a regional grouping of troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, held telephone talks with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. The heads of the military departments discussed the complex of strategic deterrence measures currently being implemented, as well as the preparation of the regional grouping of troops," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Tran ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Transit Through Ukraine

1 minute ago
 EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next ..

EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next Winter - Economy Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4F ..

Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4FR, pledges worth $10.9 bln

1 minute ago
 Fire kills 15 at Armenian military barracks

Fire kills 15 at Armenian military barracks

2 minutes ago
 UK Parliamentary Committee to Investigate Impact o ..

UK Parliamentary Committee to Investigate Impact of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Co ..

2 minutes ago
 US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship ..

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.