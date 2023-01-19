Russia, Belarus Defense Ministers Discuss Strategic Deterrence Measures - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin discussed by phone strategic deterrence measures and the preparation of a regional grouping of troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, held telephone talks with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. The heads of the military departments discussed the complex of strategic deterrence measures currently being implemented, as well as the preparation of the regional grouping of troops," the ministry said.