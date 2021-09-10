Russia, Belarus Did Not Discuss Political Integration During Talks in Moscow - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The issues of political integration of Russia and Belarus were not discussed at the meeting on Thursday, first you need to create an economic basis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"As for political integration, such tasks were set in the Union Treaty from the very beginning, when it was formed in 1997, when it was signed a little later," Putin said.

"We proceed from the fact that despite all the nobility of this goal of political integration, we must first create an economic basis, a foundation in order to move on, including on the political track.

We have not discussed these issues yet. I repeat once again, we believe that first of all we need to deal with the economy, and then everything will naturally require additional regulation, including, perhaps, at the level of the Union Parliament. I do not rule out that such can be created. But for this it is necessary, as they say, to grow up," the president added.

He stressed that so far this issue was not on the agenda and had not been discussed at the talks with Lukashenko.