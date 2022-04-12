Russia, Belarus Discuss Plans For Joint Military Drills - Putin
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russia and Belarus have clarified plans for joint military exercises and defense cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We have analyzed measures to protect the western borders, as well as the course of military cooperation, clarified plans for joint exercises," Putin said after his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.