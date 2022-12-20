UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

Moscow and Minsk discussed price parameters in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Moscow and Minsk discussed price parameters in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We have discussed the price parameters in the energy sector, and we will assume that all the main parameters, including the sensitive parameters on pricing in the energy sector, have been agreed on," Putin said following the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin noted that Russia supplies oil and gas to Belarus on very favorable preferential terms, which confirms the privileged nature of the partnership between the countries, and is a serious measure to support the Belarusian economy.

Lukashenko, in turn, said that the price of Russian gas for Minsk next year is fixed and profitable.

"We have fixed our price, it is profitable for us. Russia helps a lot in this regard," Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus is satisfied with the discussion process of the common gas market and the pricing for energy supplies for the next three years.

