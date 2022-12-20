UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Moscow and Minsk discussed price parameters in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We have discussed the price parameters in the energy sector, and we will assume that all the main parameters, including the sensitive parameters on pricing in the energy sector, have been agreed on," Putin said following the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin noted that Russia supplies oil and gas to Belarus on very favorable preferential terms, which confirms the privileged nature of the partnership between the countries, and is a serious measure to support the Belarusian economy.

Lukashenko, in turn, said that the price of Russian gas for Minsk next year is fixed and profitable.

"We have fixed our price, it is profitable for us. Russia helps a lot in this regard," Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus is satisfied with the discussion process of the common gas market and the pricing for energy supplies for the next three years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Minsk Vladimir Putin Price Belarus Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason ..

Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason Not to Trust European Politic ..

16 seconds ago
 Lack of Consensus in EU on Russian Gas Price in Eu ..

Lack of Consensus in EU on Russian Gas Price in Europe Not Rift - Kremlin

18 seconds ago
 Nearly Half of Latvians Support Ban on Dozhd TV Ch ..

Nearly Half of Latvians Support Ban on Dozhd TV Channel - Poll

19 seconds ago
 Hungary Votes Against EU Gas Price Cap, Austria, N ..

Hungary Votes Against EU Gas Price Cap, Austria, Netherlands Abstain - Minister

21 seconds ago
 US Must Do More to Make WTO Relevant to Changing W ..

US Must Do More to Make WTO Relevant to Changing World Economy - Trade Rep.

24 seconds ago
 'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like ch ..

'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like chameleon: Marriyum

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.