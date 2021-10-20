UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Drafted New Military Doctrine Responding To Western Pressure - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia, Belarus Drafted New Military Doctrine Responding to Western Pressure - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Western military threats and political and economic pressure are forcing Russia and Belarus to take retaliatory measures, which include a new military doctrine of the Union State, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In addition to military threats, our countries are facing political and economic pressure from the so-called collective West. In these conditions, we are forced to take retaliatory measures," Shoigu said at a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

"A new military doctrine of the Union State has been prepared, which is planned to be approved in the near future at the next meeting of the Union State Supreme State Council," Shoigu added.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disput ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disputes relating to Wahat Al Zaweya ..

19 minutes ago
 President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolera ..

President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolerance and Peace efforts

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

59 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

37 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.