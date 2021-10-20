Russia, Belarus Drafted New Military Doctrine Responding to Western Pressure - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Western military threats and political and economic pressure are forcing Russia and Belarus to take retaliatory measures, which include a new military doctrine of the Union State, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In addition to military threats, our countries are facing political and economic pressure from the so-called collective West. In these conditions, we are forced to take retaliatory measures," Shoigu said at a joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

"A new military doctrine of the Union State has been prepared, which is planned to be approved in the near future at the next meeting of the Union State Supreme State Council," Shoigu added.