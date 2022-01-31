UrduPoint.com

Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, Pose No Threat - Envoy to UN

The military exercises conducted by Russia and Belarus are entirely defensive in nature and do not pose a threat to the neighboring countries or anyone else, Belarus Ambassador to the United Nations Valentyn Rybakov said on Monday

"(These military exercises) are always purely defensive in nature and they pose no threat either for our European partners, or our neighboring countries," Rybakov told a UN Security Council meeting.

