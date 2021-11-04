Russia-Belarus Economic Integration Impossible Without Migration Integration - Putin

The economic integration of Russia and Belarus is impossible without migration integration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that a program on migration has been prepared

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The economic integration of Russia and Belarus is impossible without migration integration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that a program on migration has been prepared.

"Of course, full-fledged economic integration is impossible without moving forward in the creation of single migration and visa space.

It is important to fully ensure the labor mobility of the population, guarantee the freedom of movement of our citizens and take into account all the security risks in this area. This is exactly what the concept of the migration policy of the Union State prepared by our governments is aimed at, and a lot of work has been done here, too," Putin said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.