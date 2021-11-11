UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Ensuring Union State Security Amid Migration Crisis - Makei

Moscow and Minsk have already implemented some measures to ensure the Union State security amid the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Moscow and Minsk have already implemented some measures to ensure the Union State security amid the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I cannot say anything regarding Union State troops at the border but we have certainly implemented necessary measures connected to ensuring Union State security," Makei said.

