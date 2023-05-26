Russia, Belarus Exist in Hostile Environment, Will Develop Military Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) There is a hostile environment surrounding Russia and Belarus, so the two countries will develop military cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia transferred to the Belarus military the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, which can use both conventional and nuclear missiles.

"We have also heard official statements declaring intentions to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus. And all this, of course, allows us to conclude that Belarus is, in fact, like you and me, is in a very, very hostile environment. All this requires us to further develop our allied relations, strengthen these relations, which implies different areas. Including the further development of our relations in the military sphere, which we are doing," Peskov told a briefing.