UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Exist In Hostile Environment, Will Develop Military Cooperation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia, Belarus Exist in Hostile Environment, Will Develop Military Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) There is a hostile environment surrounding Russia and Belarus, so the two countries will develop military cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia transferred to the Belarus military the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, which can use both conventional and nuclear missiles.

"We have also heard official statements declaring intentions to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus. And all this, of course, allows us to conclude that Belarus is, in fact, like you and me, is in a very, very hostile environment. All this requires us to further develop our allied relations, strengthen these relations, which implies different areas. Including the further development of our relations in the military sphere, which we are doing," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus All

Recent Stories

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

14 minutes ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

27 minutes ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

3 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.