Russia, Belarus Have High Level of Integration in Union State - Prime Minister Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia and Belarus have a very high level of integration in their Union State despite the emotional background, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday during his annual press conference.

"We have a Union State - this is a great value. We often argue with each other, express some offenses, this especially happens in emotional outbursts. But objectively, the level of integration between our countries is very high," Medvedev said.