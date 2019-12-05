UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Have High Level Of Integration In Union State - Prime Minister Medvedev

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Russia, Belarus Have High Level of Integration in Union State - Prime Minister Medvedev

Russia and Belarus have a very high level of integration in their Union State despite the emotional background, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday during his annual press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia and Belarus have a very high level of integration in their Union State despite the emotional background, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday during his annual press conference.

"We have a Union State - this is a great value. We often argue with each other, express some offenses, this especially happens in emotional outbursts. But objectively, the level of integration between our countries is very high," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

22 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

52 minutes ago

Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be r ..

11 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges NSPP to collaborate w ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

1 hour ago

Garbage heaps, stuffed dumpsters lead to rising nu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.