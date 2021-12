(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The integration of Russia and Belarus has no limits, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"No process has any limits. Sounds philosophical, but it is. There are no limits," he said.

Earlier, Russia and Belarus signed 28 integration programs for economic cooperation.