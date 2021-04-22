UrduPoint.com
Russia-Belarus Integration Not Linked To Cooperation Against External Threats - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:17 PM

The Kremlin believes that integration between Russia and Belarus is not linked with cooperation between the two countries against external threats, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that integration between Russia and Belarus is not linked with cooperation between the two countries against external threats, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I don't think these are some kind of interrelated things.

Integration processes within the union state are one thing, external threats and incessant attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our two countries are a completely different reality," Peskov told reporters.

