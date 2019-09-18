Russia-Belarus Integration Program May Be Approved by December 8 - Belarus Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may approve a joint plan of further integration of the two countries by December 8, Belarus' ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Semashko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Technoprom-2019 forum, the ambassador noted that Russia and Belarus were currently at an extremely important stage of the development of bilateral relations. He recalled that December 8, 2019, would mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the agreement on establishment of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"Road maps should be developed by November 1. There are a total of 31 of them in different spheres. On the eve of December 8, when the 20th anniversary will be celebrated, the presidents of our countries should approve the program and, accordingly, someone will sign road maps on their instructions.

And then there will be the whole system of work," Semashko said.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources that Russia and Belarus planned to create a common tax and customs system as well as common energy market by 2021, with other areas of integration set to include banking supervision and Currency control.

The relevant provisions are reportedly contained in the draft bilateral program of action that was initialed by the two prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev of Russia and Sergei Rumas of Belarus, on September 6.

According to the newspaper, the program envisages the partial unification of the two economies starting from January 2021.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that there were no specific deadlines for approving the road map for the integration of Russia and Belarus.