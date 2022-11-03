UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Invited To OSCE Ministerial Council In Poland - Warsaw

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Russia, Belarus Invited to OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland - Warsaw

Russia and Belarus have been invited to the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Polish city of Lodz from December 1-2, Bartosz Kempinski, the official representative of the Polish OSCE chairmanship, told Sputnik

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russia and Belarus have been invited to the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Polish city of Lodz from December 1-2, Bartosz Kempinski, the official representative of the Polish OSCE chairmanship, told Sputnik.

"The invitation to the ministerial meeting in Lodz was sent to all OSCE member states, all delegations," Kempinski said, when asked about invitations sent to Moscow and Minsk.

The OSCE Ministerial Council is an annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the organization. The event is held at the invitation of the OSCE chairman-in-office, currently Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

