Russia, Belarus Made Progress On Future Of Union State, Other Issues - Mishustin

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia and Belarus have made progress on the future of the Union State and other issues, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday in Minsk.

The prime minister added that Russia supported "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Belarus."

