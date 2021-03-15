MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia-Belarus joint tactical exercises kicked off in the Russian Nizhny Novgorod Region at the Mulino combat training center, Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A company tactical exercise involving a tank brigade from the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District and troops from the Republic of Belarus began in the Nizhny Novgorod region at the Mulino training ground. As part of the exercise, troops will practice offensive and defensive actions with the support from BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and T-72B3 tanks," the ministry stated.

The exercises will conclude with a practice attack of tank and motorized rifle units on a settlement. According to the ministry, the drill will improve the troops' ability to block, fight in the urban surroundings and storm buildings.

In total, over 300 military troops will be involved and over 80 units of weapons, military and special equipment from the 1st Guards Tank Army of the WMD and the Republic of Belarus will be used in the tactical exercises.

According to the information provided by the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Telegram, from March 16 to March 18 the troops will march to the combat areas where they will practice fighting under radio-electric disturbances and enemy attacks from air using drones.

From March 22 to April 2, the troops will jointly practice tactical operations, including countering sabotage and reconnaissance enemy missions and joining reserves.

This is one of the three planned joint military drills for the Russian and Belarusian armed forces. From March 16 to March 20, the Polivno shooting range in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region will also host the joint training involving Russia's Airborne Troops and the Special Operation Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. Similar drills will be held at the Asipovichy shooting range in Belarus' Minsk district.