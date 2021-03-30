Russia, Belarus Not Discussing Unification Into Single State - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Belarus will benefit from integration to the fullest within the Union State treaty, but the unification into a single country is currently off the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"There is the Union State Treaty, which outlines a certain succession of steps toward deeper integration. There are road maps, which get coordinated by our cabinets and [outline] further steps for the Union State integration. There is no discussion of the unification. But we are convinced that the fullest possible integration is in the interest of both Russia and Belarus," Peskov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

The Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999. Hybrid of a federation and an international organization, the union entails broad bilateral integration spanning from merger of customs to Currency to military and beyond.

Russia and Belarus are still discussing the modalities of integration within the Union State. In December 2018, a bilateral working group was formed to draft the integration plan and work out industry-specific road maps.