Russia, Belarus Not Engaged in Substantive Talks on Common Currency - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) There are currently no substantive negotiations between Russia and Belarus on a common Currency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the two countries had not yet approached the creation of a single currency, adding this is a higher level of integration.

"The stage of integration that has been reached now, including through the signing of a solid package of union programs, it does not provide for the introduction of a single currency, therefore, in terms of substance, there have been no specific conversations so far," Peskov told reporters.

"Therefore, in this case, we are talking about the fact that it will not be some kind of monetary unit, hypothetically speaking. There are no substantive negotiations on this topic yet. Integration between Russia and Belarus is developing in a natural way, in such a way as to correspond to the level of readiness and needs of the two countries for further advancement. Over time, perhaps, we will reach such a depth of integration," he added.