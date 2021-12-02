UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Not Engaged In Substantive Talks On Common Currency - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:41 PM

Russia, Belarus Not Engaged in Substantive Talks on Common Currency - Kremlin

There are currently no substantive negotiations between Russia and Belarus on a common currency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) There are currently no substantive negotiations between Russia and Belarus on a common Currency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the two countries had not yet approached the creation of a single currency, adding this is a higher level of integration.

"The stage of integration that has been reached now, including through the signing of a solid package of union programs, it does not provide for the introduction of a single currency, therefore, in terms of substance, there have been no specific conversations so far," Peskov told reporters.

"Therefore, in this case, we are talking about the fact that it will not be some kind of monetary unit, hypothetically speaking. There are no substantive negotiations on this topic yet. Integration between Russia and Belarus is developing in a natural way, in such a way as to correspond to the level of readiness and needs of the two countries for further advancement. Over time, perhaps, we will reach such a depth of integration," he added.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

18 seconds ago
 US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in E ..

US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe - Lavrov

20 seconds ago
 Moscow Rejects Transformation of Neighboring Count ..

Moscow Rejects Transformation of Neighboring Countries Into Military Foothold - ..

21 seconds ago
 Opposition parties decide to boycott in-camera bri ..

Opposition parties decide to boycott in-camera briefing of NSC

13 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

24 seconds ago
 FBR to hold 'E-KACHEHRY' on Dec 03

FBR to hold 'E-KACHEHRY' on Dec 03

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.