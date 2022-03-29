Russia, Belarus Not Invited to 77th Anniversary of Buchenwald Liberation Ceremony

Official delegations from Russia and Belarus have not been invited to the 77th anniversary ceremony of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp, the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation said on Tuesday

"Official representatives from Russia and Belarus are not invited to commemorative events this year. The embassies have already been informed of this decision," the press service of the foundation said.

Buchenwald, one of the largest Nazi concentration camps in Germany, was liberated on April 11, 1945, by the Allies. During World War II, the Nazis killed over 76,000 people in this camp alone.