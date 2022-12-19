Russia, Belarus Presidents Confirm Course on Strengthening Independence - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed at a meeting in Minsk the course on strengthening the independence of the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Today the two presidents confirmed the unshakable course to strengthen our independence, our sovereignty, and the Union State," Lavrov said.