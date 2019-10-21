The meeting of the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, is scheduled for October 22, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov said Monday

"The meeting is planned, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed," Osipov told Sputnik.