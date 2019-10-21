- Home
- World
- News
- Russia, Belarus Prime Ministers to Discuss Wide Range of Issues Oct 22 - Gov't Spokesman
Russia, Belarus Prime Ministers To Discuss Wide Range Of Issues Oct 22 - Gov't Spokesman
Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:44 PM
The meeting of the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, is scheduled for October 22, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov said Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The meeting of the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, is scheduled for October 22, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov said Monday.
"The meeting is planned, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed," Osipov told Sputnik.