Russia, Belarus Prime Ministers To Discuss Wide Range Of Issues Oct 22 - Gov't Spokesman

Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:44 PM

Russia, Belarus Prime Ministers to Discuss Wide Range of Issues Oct 22 - Gov't Spokesman

The meeting of the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, is scheduled for October 22, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The meeting of the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas, is scheduled for October 22, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov said Monday.

"The meeting is planned, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed," Osipov told Sputnik.

