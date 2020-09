Russia, Belarus Reach Agreement on Payment for Energy Resources - Russian Prime Minister

Russia and Belarus have reached an agreement on payment for energy resources, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia and Belarus have reached an agreement on payment for energy resources, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

"I would like to welcome all of the decisions that we discussed and that were made today, regarding payment for energy resources. We have reached agreement on all the issues," Mishustin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.