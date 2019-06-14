Russia, Belarus, Serbia to Start Joint Military Drills on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) About 600 troops from Russia, Belarus and Serbia will begin joint tactical drills, dubbed Slavic Brotherhood-2019, in the Serbian city of Pancevo on Friday.

The exercises, which will run through June 27, will involve more than 200 troops from Russia's Airborne Force, about 300 Serbian servicemen and up to 60 servicemen from Belarus.

Paratroopers from the three countries will practice counterterror operations during the drills.