Russia, Belarus Should Modernize Approaches to Bilateral Integration - Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Wednesday that Moscow and Minsk should modernize the existing integration efforts in order to embark upon gradual advanced integration within the Union State.

In December 2018, Russia and Belarus formed a working group tasked with drafting the plan of bilateral integration within the Union State. The working group put forward 31 industry-specific roadmaps, but the general plan still lacks formal adoption.

"The program of advanced economic integration within the Union State is still topical. I believe that the sides do not want to throw the efforts already made on the back burner. After their modernization, it will be reasonable to discuss the gradual movement ” not rushing ahead of time ” toward signing the program," Mezentsev told Sputnik in an interview.

Asked about the future of 31 negotiated roadmaps, the ambassador said that the collaboration should continue to cover the entire integration agenda, including taxes, agriculture, industry and other sectors of the economy.

"There are essentially no obstacles for it," Mezentsev said, adding that "the Russian side is open for such collaboration, and it is up to the Belarusian partners to respond."

On December 8, 1999, Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus. The progress of integration is a regular item on the agenda at meetings among Russian and Belarusian officials.