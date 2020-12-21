UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Sign Agreement On Moscow Lending Minsk $1Bln - Belarusian Finance Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Russia, Belarus Sign Agreement on Moscow Lending Minsk $1Bln - Belarusian Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on Moscow providing Minsk with a loan of $1 billion in two tranches of $500 million, the Belarusian Finance Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's official legal portal posted the news about the Russian government approving the loan parameters.

"On December 21, the government of Belarus and the government of Russia signed in Moscow an agreement on a state loan for Belarus," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus December Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

46 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.