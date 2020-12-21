Russia, Belarus Sign Agreement on Moscow Lending Minsk $1Bln - Belarusian Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on Moscow providing Minsk with a loan of $1 billion in two tranches of $500 million, the Belarusian Finance Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's official legal portal posted the news about the Russian government approving the loan parameters.

"On December 21, the government of Belarus and the government of Russia signed in Moscow an agreement on a state loan for Belarus," the ministry said.