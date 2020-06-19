Russia, Belarus Sign Agreement on Mutual Visa Recognition

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Friday signed an agreement on mutual recognition of visas between the two countries.

After the agreement enters force, foreigners do not have to get two separate visas if they want to travel in Russia and Belarus.